AR Rahman has reacted to the shocking murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. He has claimed that if such incidents are happening then it is not his India.

"I am so so sad about that. I hope these things don't happen in India. If these things happen in India, then it is not my India. I want my India to be progressive and kind," IANS quoted AR Rahman as saying at the premiere of his upcoming film One Heart: The AR Rahman Concert Film in Mumbai.

Gauri Lankesh, the daughter of noted Kannada journalist Lankesh, was assassinated by unidentified men at the entrance of her residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, September 5. She was a well-known journalist, activist and critic of right-wing politics.

Her death has shocked the entire nation. Many journalists, writers, politicians, and celebrities have condemned the death of Gauri Lankesh. Notably, Tamil actor Kamal Haasan has expressed his concern over the latest development on Twitter.

"Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those who are grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise [sic]," Kamal Haasan tweeted.

Coming back to AR Rahman, One Heart: The AR Rahman is a path-breaking film in India as it is credited as the first concert movie made in the country. "We wanted to give an alternate kind of movie to the audience because people have seen action, romance comedy, and everything but a musical movie which have great quality and sound is something to look out for,"

The film is about his concert tours across 14 North American cities. The audience will also get to see video interviews of the two-time Oscar Award winner, the members of his band and musical rehearsals. In short, it tries to take down a trip to the lesser-known world of AR Rahman.

The profits earned from the concert will be used to assist the needy elder musicians and on educational purpose.