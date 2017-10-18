Opening batsman KL Rahul, who was dropped from the Indian One Day International team, will now play the next round of Ranji Trophy starting on October 24.

Right-handed Rahul was included in the Karnataka squad for their second match against Hyderabad in Shivamogga. Batsman Karun Nair too returned to the side.

Rahul and Karun yesterday (October 17) played for the Board President's XI against New Zealand in a one-day warm-up match in Mumbai. Both scored half centuries as their side defeated the Kiwis by 20 runs.

R Vinay Kumar-led Karnataka, yesterday, won by an innings and 21 runs against Assam in Ranji Trophy in Mysuru. The squad will be further strengthened by Rahul and Karun.

The 25-year-old Rahul was part of Indian limited-overs squads for Australia series but did not get to play any game. The Virat Kohli-led side won the ODI series 4-1 and shared the T20I trophy with 1-1 verdict following the wash out of third and final game in Hyderabad.

Rahul will be keen to score big against Hyderabad and force his way back into the Indian squad with three T20Is scheduled against New Zealand from November 1.

It is also a chance for Karun to shine and make a comeback to the Test side. The right-hander hit a record 303 against England last year. He is only the second Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in Test cricket after Virender Sehwag.

So far, Rahul has played 19 Tests, 10 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. He made his international debut in Australia in 2014.

Karnataka squad for Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad

R Vinay Kumar (captain), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Mir Kaunain Abbas, Pavan Deshpande, CM Gautam (wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, K Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Sreenath Aravind, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Sharath Srinivas (wicketkeeper). Coach: PV Shashikanth. Assistant Coach: GK Anil Kumar.