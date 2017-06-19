After former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, yet another high-profile politician is set to occupy the hot seat on Weekend with Ramesh season 3. Well, it is none other than Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The buzz says that Zee TV has successfully convinced Siddaramaiah to be part of Weekend with Ramesh 3. His episodes will be shot on June 22 between 10 am and 3 pm. It will be aired on June 24 and 25. Interestingly, his wife Parvathamma, who has kept herself out of media glare all these years, will be part of the show.

The channel has also approached a couple of politicians who have a good rapport with him to share their views on Siddaramaiah's personality. Sources say that the chief minister was not keen to occupy the seat but his close confidantes requested him to accept the offer so that his successful journey will be told through the show to the people of Karnataka.

The two episodes are expected to narrate about his childhood, his political entry, family, the death of his son and more.

In this season, 19 celebrities have taken part and Golden Star Ganesh will be the last celebrity to be sitting on the hot seat. The curtains will be dropped on July 2 for the Ramesh Aravind-hosted show.

Weekend with Ramesh is a TV show that tells the success stories of achievers from Karnataka. Here is the complete list of celebrities who have attended this season: