Esha Gupta has yet again raised temperature on Instagram with her sizzling hot photos. The sultry actress has now posted some sexy bikini pictures.

The Baadshaho actress is now holidaying in Bali, and she shared some bikini photos, flaunting her curves. Esha is seen chilling by the blue water in her white bikini and the pictures are both hot as well as gorgeous.

Esha has been very popular on Instagram lately for her steamy pictures. First, she had shared some sexy pictures in lingerie, and then she had stunned all with her topless photos. She had even gone completely nude for a photoshoot.

While some had praised the actress for her boldness, some others criticised her calling it vulgar. However, Esha had said the pictures were aesthetically shot, and there is nothing vulgar about it.

Apart from her sizzling photos, Esha has been in news for her latest release Baadshaho. Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz among others, the movie has been performing well at the box office. Esha enacted some action sequences in the film as well. Check Esha's latest bikini photos here:

