After the thunderous box office performance of Dangal, Aamir Khan is all set to hit the screens in a totally different avatar. The actor's Secret Superstar is having a Diwali release, but will it be able to break the jinx that the Khans of Bollywood so far faced this year?

After a special screening of Secret Superstar, tinsel town stars cannot stop praising the movie. Many celebs took to Twitter and showered praises on the film and the cast. There are a lot of positive things being said about the movie that features Zaira Wasim in lead role, and Aamir in an extended cameo.

Secret Superstar is widely predicted to be a good movie and that it would do well at the box office. Such was the situation before the release of the two earlier movies of the other two Khans this year as well. However, they failed to live up to the expectations. .

After the blockbuster Sultan, Salman Khan had appeared on the screen with a completely different film Tubelight. It was a much hyped movie like any other Sallu Bhai films but turned out to be a disappointment.

Despite the hit collaboration of Salman and director Kabir Khan, Tubelight failed at the box office. Then came Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal that also featured Anushka Sharma.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the first look of JHMS had given an impression to the fans that it will have a very fresh kind of story, coupled with a beautiful chemistry between SRK and Anushka. Nevertheless, all the expectations shattered after the film's release, and it also turned out to be a flop.

While the two big Khans failed to put an impact at the box office with their respective movies, now it is Aamir's turn to show if he could break the jinx.

Directed by debutant Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar is a movie about a teenage girl who is passionate about singing, and dreams to become a popular singer someday. Although her mother is supportive towards her, the girl's father is strictly against his hobby of singing. The movie is slated to be released on October 19.