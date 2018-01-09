It was just a few days ago that Kushal Tandon of Beyhadh fame criticised the immensely popular Naagin series. And now, the buzz is the actor will soon be seen romancing one of the actresses from the TV show.

Adaa Khan, who played the role of Sesha in the first two seasons of Naagin, will be seen romancing Kushal in ALTBalaji's web series Kapoors, India Forums reported. Kapoors will mark the digital debut of the gorgeous actress.

The storyline of Kapoors revolves around a businessman and his love for family. The show will be available in Balaji Telefilm's app ALTBalaji.

Talking about the web series, Kushal had earlier told India Forums: "I am onboard and am the only person as of now who has been roped in. It is the initial stage right now. I will be playing the lead along with other actors who are yet to be confirmed."

Coming back to Kushal's dig at Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, it all started when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani, who will be part of Naagin 3, tweeted about two Bollywood flops of 2017 – Jagga Jasoos and When Harry Met Sejal. "I deserve a pat on my back .... I watched #JaggaJasoos and #HarrymetSejal back to back on flight.... that too without a disprin [sic]," she tweeted.

Her tweet drew a lot of flak from her people, and Kushal was one of them. However, he may have initiated a war with Ekta by criticising her show Naagin. "Actually u do ,pat pat pat ! How????? Were was rohit ...I wonder what should we give to the viewers of nagin#jus and pure houmor, no controversy plz [sic]."

Kushal's tweet rubbed Ekta the wrong way and the producer didn't spare a minute to shut him down. What followed next was a series of tweets but the duo soon cooled down and started a normal conversation.