The popular condom brand Durex is all set to launch a new product. Durex Jeans will soon be available in stores, and the clothes line is already creating a buzz on social media.

The condom manufacturer company's official Twitter handle posted a teaser of its promotional campaign for Jeans. The teaser features actor Ranveer Singh, the Indian ambassador of the brand.

The video shows Ranveer trying the new jeans product. Durex Jeans will officially be launched on March 25 this year. Durex, being a youth-oriented brand, decided to come up with a product the young generation can easily connect with, a company official said.

"We expect to create a big ripple in the market with True Blue from Durex Jeans which is a highly differentiated offering when compared to our competitors and it is bound to become a buzzword with our target segment," the official added.

As soon as the announcement was made, Twitterati had a thing or two to say.

Check out the teaser and some funny tweets here:

We’re launching Jeans! And Ranveer’s gonna be trying out his first ever. Excited? Well, that’s our speciality! #DurexJeans pic.twitter.com/5UpIJFVBfw — Durex India (@DurexIndia) 22 March 2017

Dear Durex,



Ribbed condoms are great. Ripped jeans too. Just don't mix up the two & get us screwed.



Thanks.#DurexJeans — Rifa (@a_bit_too_much) 22 March 2017

OMG Durex is launching Jeans! @RanveerOfficial are you gonna have sex with Durex on or off? #DurexJeans https://t.co/3qYjNNRbpr — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) 22 March 2017

Durex is launching Jeans. So now you can go to a store and ask for a 32 inch Durex, and nobody will question :P pic.twitter.com/kYHAko1aUq — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 22 March 2017

Durex is launching jeans, finally something to cover the other two legs. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 22 March 2017

@GabbbarSingh better be jeans because I cannot imagine some denim type condom. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) 22 March 2017