The popular condom brand Durex is all set to launch a new product. Durex Jeans will soon be available in stores, and the clothes line is already creating a buzz on social media.

The condom manufacturer company's official Twitter handle posted a teaser of its promotional campaign for Jeans. The teaser features actor Ranveer Singh, the Indian ambassador of the brand.

The video shows Ranveer trying the new jeans product. Durex Jeans will officially be launched on March 25 this year. Durex, being a youth-oriented brand, decided to come up with a product the young generation can easily connect with, a company official said.

"We expect to create a big ripple in the market with True Blue from Durex Jeans which is a highly differentiated offering when compared to our competitors and it is bound to become a buzzword with our target segment," the official added.

As soon as the announcement was made, Twitterati had a thing or two to say.

Check out the teaser and some funny tweets here:

