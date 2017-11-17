Kapil Sharma, who has been busy promoting his upcoming film Firangi, has flown off to Dubai.

The news has come as a shock given that the comedian-actor was extremely unwell and it was just two days ago that he had to cancel his shoot with Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge at the last moment due to illness.

When Kapil Sharma turned guest on The Kapil Sharma Show sets

Not just that, a SpotboyE report also said that Kapil had promoted his film on Super Dancer 2 by shooting for the show a week later than the scheduled date.

Nevertheless, his sudden plan to Dubai hints that The Kapil Sharma Show host intends for a worldwide promotion of Firangi.

A source told the website, "till this afternoon, he (Kapil) was laid up in bed and investigations were going on to determine what's wrong with him, and it hasn't yet been decided whether he will promote Firangi in Mumbai anymore before release."

It should be reminded that Kapil unprofessionalism has made headlines in the past as well.

Earlier this year, he had to cancel shoots for several episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who came to promote their film Jab Harry Met Sejal, had to leave the venue without shooting as Kapil failed to reach the sets.

The cast of Mubarakan including Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also had to postpone the shoot due to the same issue. All these eventually resulted in The Kapil Sharma Show being taken off the air.