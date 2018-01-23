Bigg Boss 11 former contestant Luv Tyagi turned out to become one of the most loved commoner inside the house. He gained immense popularity after being ranked in the top five contestants of the controversial show.

Although he couldn't make it to the finale, Luv was hugely popular among female fans. And now that Salman Khan's show is over, fans must be wondering what the hunk has in store for his fans.

According to an India-Forums report, Luv has been roped in to participate in another reality show - Splitsvilla.

It is being reported that Viacom 18, the producers of Bigg Boss 11, wanted to collaborate with Luv yet again and given that Luv has garnered millions of female fans on the show, Viacom 18 felt that the dating reality show Splitsvilla would be perfect for the Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

Apparently, Splitsvilla 11 will go on the floors in March, 2018.

Luv won hearts on Salman's show mostly because he never played dirty and also for his intelligent game plan and being friends with all inmates.

Despite not being as popular as Vikas Gupta, who is a big name in the television world, many people voted for commoner Luv during the mall task. Luv unfortunately got evicted after he lost the task by a small margin of votes.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has been flooded with offers. While reports have been doing the rounds that the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress will be hosting the Marathi version of Bigg Boss, a few brands are willing to rope in her as the brand ambassador. Shilpa has also confirmed that she and Vikas will be working on a web series soon.