After entertaining viewers as Maya in the hit show Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is back with a new show.

The promo of the new series, titled Beypanhaa, is out. Raj Nayak, Colors CEO, took to Twitter to share the video. He wrote, "#Beypanhaa coming soon @colorstv! [sic]"

Jennifer, who plays the role of Zoyaa, is seen in the promo romancing her husband — played by Sehban Azmi.

Everything seems romantic until Zoyaa receives a mysterious phone call. It is being speculated that Sehban is killed in an unfortunate incident, leaving Jennifer in immense grief.

Harshad Chopra is expected to make an entry in grief-stricken Jennifer's life after Sehban's death.

The makers of the show had initially titled it Adhura Alvida, but changed the name at the last moment.

Beypanhaa will be aired on Colors TV and is Jennifer's first collaboration with the channel.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Beyhadh will return with a new season.

The psychological thriller with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit among viewers. Beyhadh was supposed to go off the air in August 2017 but got an extension for a couple of months owing to huge demand from the fans.