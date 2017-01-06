At a time when Bangalore molestation case is making headlines, Punjabi producer Bobby Bajaj has reportedly been arrested for allegedly molesting an actress.

Bangalore mass molestation: Angry women share their horrifying experiences across India

Bobby has been booked under molestation charges by an actress and has been arrested under sections 448, 354, 323 66E, according to Koimoi.

The report said that the Punjabi producer forcefully entered the actress' residence in Mumbai, assaulted and molested her. The victim apparently has been severely injured and the report said that she is undergoing treatment in ICU at Cooper hospital in Juhu.

The attack is said to be a planned one, as the accused had reportedly been stalking her for days. After beating and molesting the actress, Bobby tried to escape the building but was held by the security guard and the victim's body guard, the report added.

However, when International Business Times India contacted the Juhu police station, the officials said that no such case has been registered.

Meanwhile, Bangalore has been in news for the shameful incident on New Year's night. After reports of mass molestation at the heart of the city created outrage, a video surfaced that showed two men molesting and assaulting a woman at a residential area in the city.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. All the accused belong to the age group of 20 to 23. This incident was followed by a series of strong reactions from Bollywood celebrities, women activists and others.