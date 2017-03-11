uttarakhand election result 2017 live, uttarakhand election result, uttarakhand assembly election result
People stand in a queue to cast their vote for Uttarakhand assembly elections in Dehradun on February 15, 2017.IANS

The Assembly Elections results in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- came out on Saturday, March 11, with the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- giving close competition to each other. While the BJP bagged UP and Uttarakhand in one-sided contests, the Congress returned to power in Punjab and was edging close to power in Goa.

Manipur was still a neck and neck affair though the BJP's rise in the north-eastern state was something unique in the state's political history.

How many states are the BJP and its allies ruling at the moment and in how many states are the Congress is in power -- either alone or in alliance?

States currently under rule of the BJP, Congress and others
States BJP/NDA Congress Others
Jammu & Kashmir Yes No PDP
Himachal Pradesh No Yes  --
Punjab No Yes  --
Haryana Yes No  --
Uttarakhand Yes No  --
Uttar Pradesh Yes No  --
Rajasthan Yes No  --
Maharashtra Yes No Shiv Sena (NDA)
Madhya Pradesh Yes No  --
Chhattisgarh Yes No  --
Gujarat Yes No  --
Goa Still to be confirmed    
Karnataka No Yes  --
Kerala No No LDF
Tamil Nadu No No AIADMK
Puducherry No Yes  --
Andhra Pradesh Yes No TDP (NDA)
Telangana No No TRS
Odisha No No BJD
Jharkhand Yes No  --
Bihar No Yes RJD-JD(U)
West Bengal No No TMC
Sikkim Yes No SDF (NDA)
Delhi No No AAP
Arunachal Pradesh Yes No No
Manipur Still to be confirmed    
Mizoram No Yes  --
Meghalaya No Yes  --
Tripura No No Left
Nagaland Yes No NPF (NDA)
Assam Yes No  --
Total 15 7 8