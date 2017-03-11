The Assembly Elections results in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- came out on Saturday, March 11, with the two national parties -- the BJP and Congress -- giving close competition to each other. While the BJP bagged UP and Uttarakhand in one-sided contests, the Congress returned to power in Punjab and was edging close to power in Goa.

Manipur was still a neck and neck affair though the BJP's rise in the north-eastern state was something unique in the state's political history.

How many states are the BJP and its allies ruling at the moment and in how many states are the Congress is in power -- either alone or in alliance?