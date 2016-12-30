Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be the new victim in Bollywood's engagement rumours' category. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the latest ones, but the latter rubbished the reports on social media on Friday.

When Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar can do this, why can't I? Asks Sonakshi Sinha

The latest buzz is that Sonakshi and her alleged boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh are set to exchange their rings in February, Mumbai Mirror reported. Though the actress has been spotted with Bunty and his family quite often, she has always denied reports about their affair.

However, this is not the first time that Sonakshi's engagement rumours are doing the rounds. Earlier this year, Sonakshi had slammed similar reports on social media. "Thanks mirror for informing my family, frds AND me abt my future plans, but no. ur STILL smoking that same stuff?!? PLS stop immediately," Sonakshi had tweeted in August.

Bunty and Sonakshi's alleged love affair has been the talk of the town for quite a long time. Bunty has also dated Sushmita Sen and is a manager to cricketers like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

On the other hand, Sonakshi is currently struggling to give a hit in Bollywood. She was seen in Force 2 and Akira this year, but both the films failed to impress the audience.

Amidst all this, the actress will also have to deal with her engagement rumours. Sonakshi is, however, a brave-heart and has given fitting replies earlier as well. Now, one has to wait for her response on her engagement reports.