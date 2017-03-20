Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will next be seen in a special appearance in his own production Secret Superstar. After surprising fans with his special look in the movie, the actor is now rumoured to lend his voice to it.

"Aamir Khan might lend his voice for a song in Secret Superstar. However, things are in the preliminary stage, and nothing has been confirmed yet. If he agrees, the song will be recorded in the next couple of months," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Fans will be delighted if the rumours turned out to be true. Aamir has crooned earlier in two of his films – Dangal and Ghulam. He rapped in his previous movie's song, Dhaakad, and in Ghulam, he sang the popular track, Aati Kya Khandala.

It looks like Bollywood stars have started following a trend of turning into singers in their own movies. Recently, Anushka Sharma won hearts by lending her voice to Phillauri's song, Naughty Billo. Slated to be released on March 24, Phillauri features Anushka and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan are among the B-Town stars who have shown their singing skills in their films. This year, Anushka, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra will be seen crooning in their respective movies.