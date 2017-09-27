After Aamir Khan's rugged look in Thugs of Hindostan was leaked online some time ago, now Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in the movie is also out in the open.

Big B's look in the much-awaited film is undoubtedly a special one as he looks like a vicious warrior. Having full beard and long hair, Amitabh is seen sporting a warrior suit, with a sword on his back. The intensity in his eyes is also worth mentioning.

It appears that someone secretly clicked the photo, and released it online. Now, the picture is going viral on social media, and fans cannot control their excitement of seeing Mr Bachchan's deadly avatar.

Earlier, Aamir's leaked photo from the sets of Thugs of Hindostan had shown him having a moustache coupled with long curly hair. His shabby look from the film was leaked online due to which the actor was reportedly little upset as he wanted to hide his unseen appearance.

After Aamir's look was leaked, there were reports that the makers of Thugs of Hindostan were taking extra measures to prevent Amitabh's look from getting leaked. However, all their efforts went in vain as Big B's special look is also out on social media.

Seeing the leaked photos from the sets, it is being assumed that Thugs of Hindostan is going to a massive project, and fans are now even more excited for its release. Being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is set on the backdrop of pre-independence era. Check Amitabh's look in the film here:

The movie is likely to have some extraordinary visual effects, coupled with lots of hand combat scenes. Apart from Aamir and Amitabh, the movie also features Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. With the looks of Aamir and Big B already out, fans will now be waiting to see Fatima and Katrina's unseen avatars in Thugs of Hindostan.