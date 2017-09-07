Sunny Deol is currently busy promoting his film Poster Boys that will hit theatres on Friday, September 8. While he has been talking about his new film, in a recent media interaction, Sunny spoke about his relationship with industry people, especially Shah Rukh Khan.

It is known to many that Sunny and Shah Rukh haven't been on good terms for the past 24 years and while a lot had been speculated regarding the reason behind the cold war, Sunny for the first time opened about what hurt him so much that he refrained from working with SRK since the incident.

According to Catch News, the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor said that he was upset with Yash Chopra for not revealing it to him that the negative character in Darr would be glorified in the film.

"This is an old issue, Yash Chopra never told me that villain is going to be glorified in Darr and other than this I don't have any problem with them. I always had worked with open heart and I always work with directors' belief. Many actors don't do that, heroism should be standing on truth," he said.

Yash Chopra's Darr starred Sunny, Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. Shah Rukh, who played the villain, garnered massive popularity for his stupendous performance. This hurt Sunny, who was the lead actor in the film.

However, it seems SRK has no issues with him for obvious reason as he had recently welcomed Sunny's son Karan Deol in the film industry in a heart warming post. "All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way," SRK had tweeted. The star kid is set to make his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, to be helmed by Sunny himself.