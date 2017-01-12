The African Cup of Nations has always been a huge competition for players from the continent, giving it their all to win the prestigious title. The 31st edition of the African Cup of Nations is not going to be any different with 16 different nations competing from January 14 – February 5, 2017.

List of Premier League players featuring in AFCON 2017

Gabon will host the competition, where Egypt has been hugely successful. They have won the African Cup of Nations seven times, while Ghana and Cameroon have clinched the title four times each. Ivory Coast won the last edition of the competition, defeating Ghana. It was their second AFCON title.

The fight for the title is going to be intense in Gabon with a number of teams like Ivory Coast, Senegal, Egypt and Algeria being among the top teams. These teams are expected to reach the quarterfinals from their respective groups. However, they will have to be in their best element in the knockout stages as a small mistake here or there could cost them the match too.

Though domestic football leagues all around the world may be in full swing, players representing their national side have joined their national team mates with the hope of bringing glory to the nation.

With a number of world class players like Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Mohammed Salah (Egypt), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Eric Bailly (Ivory Coast), Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo) featuring in AFCON 2017, the competition is going to be exciting.

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups with top two teams from all the four pools progressing into the quarterfinals of the competition.

GROUP A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau

GROUP B: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal and Zimbabwe

GROUP C: Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Morocco and Togo

GROUP D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt and Uganda

Complete Schedule of all matches of AFCON 2017

Jan 14, 4pm – Gabon v Guinea Bissau @ Stade d'Angondje- 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

Jan 14, 7pm – Burkina Faso v Cameroon @ Stade d'Angondje - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

Jan 15, 4pm – Algeria v Zimbabwe @ Stade de Franceville - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

Jan 15, 7pm – Tunisia v Senegal @ Stade de Franceville - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

Jan 16, 4pm – Ivory Coast v Togo @ Stade d'Oyem - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

Jan 16, 7pm – D.R. Congo v Morocco @ Stade de Franceville - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 17: Ghana v Uganda @ Stade de Port Gentil - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

January 17: Mali v Egypt @ Stade de Port Gentil – 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 18: Gabon v Burkina Faso @ Stade d'Angondje - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

January 18: Cameroon v Guinea Bissau @ Stade d'Angondje - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 19: Algeria v Tunisia @ Stade de Franceville - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

January 19: Senegal v Zimbabwe Stade de Franceville - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 20: Ivory Coast v D.R. Congo @ Stade d'Oyem - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

January 20: Morocco v Togo @ Stade d'Oyem - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 21: Ghana v Mali @ Stade de Port Gentil - 5 pm local time, 4pm GMT, 9:30 pm IST, 11 am ET

January 21: Egypt v Uganda @ Stade de Port Gentil - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 22: Cameroon v Gabon @Stade d'Angondje - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 22: Guinea Bissau v Burkina Faso @ Stade de Franceville - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 23: Senegal v Algeria @ Stade de Franceville - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 23: Zimbabwe v Tunisia @ Stade d'Angondje- 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 24: Morocco v Ivory Coast @ Stade d'Oyem - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 24: Togo v D.R. @ Congo Stade de Port Gentil -8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 25:Egypt v Ghana @ Stade de Port Gentil -8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

January 25: Uganda v Mali @ Stade d'Oyem - 8 pm local time, 7pm GMT, 12:30 am IST, 2 pm ET

Quarterfinals

January 28: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B (Match 25) @ Stade d'Angondje– 6 pm local time, 5pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST, 12pm ET

January 28: Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A (Match 26) @ Stade de Franceville - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

January 29: Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D (Match 27) @ Stade d'Oyem - 6 pm local time, 5pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST, 12pm ET

January 29: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C (Match 28) #Stade de Port Gentil - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

Semi-finals

February 1: Winner Match 25 v Winner Match 28 @ Stade d'Angondje - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

February 2: Winner Match 26 v Winner Match 27 @ Stade de Franceville - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

Third place play-off

February 4: Loser Match 29 v Loser Match 30 @ Stade de Port Gentil - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

Final

February 5: Winner Match 29 v Winner Match 30 @ Stade d'Angondje - 9 pm local time, 8pm GMT, 1:30 am IST, 3 pm ET

TV listings: US, Australia: BeIN Sports. UK: Eurosport. Africa: Supersport. Netherlands, Italy: Fox Sports. Croatia: Arena Sport.