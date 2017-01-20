Senegal have become the first team to reach the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after they defeated Zimbabwe 2-0, while Algeria, who were expected to do quite well this year have their quarter-finals hope hanging by a thread after they put in yet another disappointing performance as they lost 2-1 to Tunisia.

Also read: AFCON 2017 complete schedule list

Sadio Mane gave Senegal the lead in the 9th minute of the match, after Keita Balde Diao put in a low cross into the box for the Liverpool forward to tap into goal. Then Senegal doubled their lead four minutes later as Henri Saivet scored from a perfectly executed free kick 20 yards from goal.

Stoke City striker Mama Diouf had a great chance to make it 3-0 at the start of the second half, but he fired his shot way over the crossbar. Despite Senegal getting the win they should have scored a lot more goals after missing a number of chances from the likes of Mane, Diouf and Moussa Sow.

Khama Billiat had a chance to get a goal back for Zimbabwe just before half time but he shot straight at Senegal keeper Abdoulaye Diallo. Zimbabwe did produce a better performance in the second half, Nyasha Mushekwi came close to scoring twice and Billiat again came close with a curling effort that was just short of the goal.

In the other match from Group B, Algeria is on the brink of elimination after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Tunisia. An own goal from Aissa Mandi gave Tunisia the lead early in the second half and then in the 66th minute, Faouzi Ghoulam tripped Wahbi Khazri inside the box as Naim Sliti converted the penalty to make it 2-0.

Algeria did get a goal back in stoppage time after Sofiane Hanni tucked the ball into the roof of the net after Guedioura cut back and laid the ball for him. Riyad Mahrez could have scored earlier for Algeria after he combined well with Islam Slimani but the Leicester City star scuffed his shot.

The final set of matches from Group B will be played on January 23 as Tunisia take on Zimbabwe and Algeria take on Senegal in a must win game for them. Even if Algeria does defeat Senegal they need Zimbabwe to hold Tunisia to a draw at least so that they can qualify for the knockout stage.