So here we are! The second encounter between Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan, in a span of just 72 hours, take place this Tuesday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. The real battle at the AFC Cup 2017 starts now.



Mohun Bagan have fought hard to make it to the group stages of the Asian football competition this time around, while BFC would rue that they could have gotten further in the AFC Champions League 2017. But they unfortunately got relegated to the AFC Cup following their defeat against Al-Wehdat in the AFCCL qualifier in January.

How Bagan sealed the AFC Cup group stages berth

Both the Indian football sides have to put up their best performance in the competition this time around if they want to progress. Only one team out of the four sides from the South Asia Zone will make it to the inter-zonal playoffs of AFC Cup 2017.

During the press conference, both Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca and skipper Sunil Chhetri looked way too frustrated owing to the fact that they have not been getting the results they needed this season and the I-League title already lost. "Lack of quality" is what the Spanish coach Roca has stated time and again, but there can always be a fresh start -- that's what the mantra has been from the BFC camp.

Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen comparatively is a way more relaxed following his side's good start to the season and the most important thing -- their consistency. Sen has mentioned that defensively, Mohun Bagan performed very well in their last I-League match against BFC on Saturday, and that gave them a lot of positives to enter Tuesday's match.

BFC vs Bagan: H2H

Total matches: 8

BFC wins: 1

Bagan wins: 3

Draws: 4

Match schedule

Date: March 14

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Where to watch live

TV information: None

Live streaming: None

Live scores: AFC Cup Twitter, BFC Twitter.