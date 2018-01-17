Fuel economy and price were the only two deciding factors when it came to buying a bike for many Indian at one point in time. The commuter bike segment was flourishing in those times, while the bigger-capacity bike segment was just nascent.

Fast forward to 2018, and bikers are open to bigger bikes, and there is a good number of takers for different segments like cruiser bikes and sports bikes.

Adventure bikes or dual-purpose bikes are one such segment that got serious traction in India in the past couple of years. Bike-makers are now ready to invest in the adventure bike segment understanding the growing interest.

For all the adventure bike enthusiast, 2018 will see over half dozens of such bikes entering in the Indian market. We have compiled a list of top India-bound adventure bikes.

Benelli TRK 502

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Benelli unveiled the TRK 502 adventure at the 2015 EICMA show in Milan. The dual-purpose motorcycle was supposed to enter the Indian market in 2017. The launch date has been pushed back to early 2018 for unspecified reasons.

The motorcycle is powered by a twin-cylinder four-stroke liquid-cooled 499.6cc engine that belts out 47bhp and 45Nm torque mated to a six-speed gearbox with hydraulic clutch.

The motorcycle will be pitted against premium adventure bikes like Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger range. The TRK 502's price is expected to start at Rs 6 lakh.

BMW G 310 GS

The G 310 GS is the adventure sibling of BMW G 310 R. Tipped to be priced around Rs 2.5 lakh, the G 310 R is powered by a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The mill can churn out 33.5bhp at 9,500rpm and has a maximum torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

In line with adventure bike DNA, the G 310 GS flaunts a newly-designed fairing, the "GS" moniker on the fuel tank, a long-travel suspension, off-road-friendly tyres and a new engine cowl. The launch of the motorcycle is expected in the second half of 2018.

Hero XPulse

Hero MotoCorp unveiled an adventure motorcycle concept titled XPulse at the EICMA show in Milan last year. Its production-spec version is expected to debut in the second half of 2018.

The adventure bike is likely to draw power from a 200cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine capable of developing 18.5bhp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 17.2Nm at 6,000rpm.

The motorcycle is rumoured to have a kerb weight of just 140 kg. That will make it certainly lightweight and more usable bike for off-roading rides. The bike is expected to enter the market with a price tag of Rs 1-1.2 lakh.

KTM 390 Adventure

Austrian bike maker KTM will join the affordable adventure bike party with the 390 Adventure. The 390 Duke based adventure bike is expected to make global debut at 2018 EICMA show in November.

Spy shots indicate the design of the 390 adventure will be borrowed from KTM's Enduro R. It has been spotted with the beefier swingarm and a different engine case.

Since it is based on the all-new 390 Duke, the adventure bike will be powered by 373.2cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 44bhp of power and 35Nm of torque. KTM may tweak the tuning for more power and better torque at low revs.

UM Motorcycles adventure bike

UM Motorcycles India is reportedly planning to foray into adventure bikes this year. While the company has not divulged any details, the model in question is expected to be the Hypersport.

The Hypersport has a typical dual-purpose bike styling with raised mudguard, large fuel tank extensions, and small headlamp.

The UM Hypersport for India is expected pack a 230cc mill. The air-cooled, single-cylinder engine develops 15.5bhp and peak torque of 17.7Nm mated to a five-speed gearbox. It is likely to be priced above Rs 3 lakh.

Suzuki V-Strom 250

Suzuki is also expected to launch its affordable adventure bike, the V-Strom 250, in India by the end of 2018. The V-Strom 250 is powered by a 248cc mill with a power output of 25PS and max torque of 23.4Nm. At a seat height of 780mm, the V-Storm 250 is immensely practical for all the riders.

The motorcycle will be fitted with long travel suspension. It also gets ABS and is shod with 140mm and 110mm rear and front tyres respectively, both 17-inch wheels. It is expected to cost around Rs 2.5 lakh in India.

Bigger Royal Enfield Himalayan

Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Eicher Motors — owners of Royal Enfield — has already confirmed that the company is working more powerful Himalayan version.

The company has recently revealed its first modern twin-cylinder engine. The 650cc, air-cooled parallel-twin mill that develops 47bhp of power and 52Nm torque is expected to get plonked in the bigger Himalayan soon.