Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi is the recent celebrity to have fallen prey to extortion threats. The 52-year-old actor has been receiving extortion calls from an unknown person who demanded Rs. 25 lakhs from him, according to the written complaint submitted by him at Versova police station in Mumbai on Saturday (October 21).

However, no FIR has been registered yet in the case.

"We have accepted the application and are conducting inquiries into the matter. No FIR has been registered as yet," Senior PI Kiran Kale, Versova police station, told The Hindu.

According to Adtiya, a man, who identified himself as Munna Pujari, has been threatening him over the phone since October 18. The suspect allegedly gave Pancholi a bank account number and asked him to transfer Rs. 25 lakhs and threatened him with dire consequences if he fails to comply with his demands.

Police have initiated the probe into the matter.

Earlier this year, in March, Bollywood director and producer Mahesh Bhatt was getting threat calls from a person identified as Sandeep Sahu (26) who allegedly had sent text messages threatening to hurt his daughter Alia Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan if he fails to pay Rs. 50 lakhs.

The suspect, however, was tracked down and arrested by the Mumbai Police with the help of the UP Special Task Force (STF). He was a struggling actor who lived in Andheri, Mumbai for almost four months in 2016 and allegedly started making extortion calls Bhatt after unsuccessful break in Bollywood to pay off the money that he borrowed from his relatives.