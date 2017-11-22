Last month, a video went viral on the internet where singer Aditya Narayan, son of Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, was seen getting embroiled in a heated argument with an Indigo airline staff at Raipur airport.

The singer was seen abusing the staff and also threatened to rip his underwear off. However, what was seen in the video is said to be only one side of the story. But Aditya never came out and clarified the matter until now.

At a recent event, when Aditya was questioned on his infamous airport controversy, the 30-year-old singer said, "Maaf karo bhai." adding that it was the media that went on to make stories based on half-truth.

"Teri chaddi na utari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi," Aditya was heard saying while dealing with the airport staff in the video.

After the incident, his father Udit Narayan defended him and said, "All I want to say is that since his childhood he has been a good boy and has worked hard. I don't know what happened there between them. He looks angry in the video. I don't know the exact incident because I was not there. I saw the viral video on television. I don't know what to say on this. I think you should talk to Aditya."

However, this is not the first time Indigo staff ruffled feathers with their passengers. Recently, Badminton star P V Sindhu also reported about the airline ground staff's misbehaviour on Twitter when she was flying by 6E 608 flight from Hyderabad to Mumbai on November 4.

A few days ago, a video of Indigo staff beating an elderly passenger at the aiport runway went viral on the internet which raised many questions on their misconduct.