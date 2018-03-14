Actress Additi Gupta will next be seen in Bin Bulaye Mehmaan season 2, produced by Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal's Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT). Additi said that she had a great time working with them in the web series.

"The web series, Bin Bulaye Mehmaan is a narration that anyone can relate to. People will laugh watching it for sure. I decided to do the series only because of Mohit and Chhavi. As I have earlier worked with them in Sinha Vs Sinha and Karwachauth Special, it's always a treat to work with them.

"I really had a great experience working with them. I like the way they approach. I love the creativity in their work. It always has its simplicity and uniqueness. They don't follow the trend word, 'Fuck' or 'sex' which mostly people think work more on internet. It's easy to connect with the duo as they come up with very original scripts, which everybody exprience in everday life," says Additi in a statement.

She is known for television shows like 'Ishqbaaz' and 'Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil'. Anuj Sachdeva and Additi Gupta along with Yash Sinha will be seen playing the leads in Bin Bulaye Mehmaan season 2, which will start streaming from March 15.

(Disclaimer: Content provided by PR)