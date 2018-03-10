Sindhu Menon is facing allegations of cheating a bank along with three others of Rs 36 lakh. An FIR has been registered against them at the RMC Yard police station and the cops have arrested two people, including her brother Manoj Karthikeyan Varma, in connection with the case.

Manoj Karthikeyan Varma is accused of forging documents to buy an expensive car with a loan from Bank of Baroda in March 2017, and failing to repay the loan.

Following a complaint filed by the bank authorities, the cops filed and FIR under various sections of the IPC, including Section 420 (for cheating). They then arrested Karthikeyan and Nagashree, who have been named in the FIR as accused number 1 and 2, respectively, reported TV 9.

However, the news channel reported that Sindhu Menon is not directly involved in the issue although she has been named "accused number 3' and one Sudha Rajashekhar is named "accused number 4."

Sindhu Menon has not appeared before the cops yet. She is reportedly in London. Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is on.

Sindhu Menon is a multilingual actress who started her career with the Kannada movie Rashmi. She turned lead actress with Prema Prema Prema in 1999. She gradually shifted her focus to the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil industries.

Till now, Sindhu Menon has worked in over 40 movies and shared screen space with stars like Sudeep, Murali, Mohanlal and Vishnuvardhan.

The actress was also seen on the small screen in shows like Sriman Srimathi and Stree Hrudayam, both of which she hosted.