Yesteryear actress Shakila (Shakeela), who is known for the song Babuji Dheere Chalna, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai. She died from a massive heart attack aged 82.

Actor Johnny Walker's son Nasir Khan, who is Shakila's nephew, announced the news of actress' death on his social media accounts.

"With a heavy heart i have 2 inform u all dat my maternal aunt (my moms older sister) Shakila Aunty has passed away. She was a star in her own right in the 50's n 60's. Babuji dheere chalna, pyaar mein zara samhalna...Please keep her in ur prayers. May Allah grant her Jannat," he posted on Instagram along with photos of Shakila.

Shakila had not been keeping well for the past few years and had stopped making public appearances. On Wednesday, when the actress, who called as the "fairy queen of Indian fantasies," suffered a heart attack, she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but she could not find immediate admission, Mumbai Mirror reported quoting a colleague of her from the 50s cinema. Later, she was admitted to Arogya Nidhi Hospital in Juhu.

Shakila was one of the top actresses in the 50s and 60s. She acted with Guru Dutt in Aar Paar (1954), Dev Anand in C.I.D (1956), Raj Kapoor in Shriman Satyawadi (1960), Shammi Kapoor in China Town (1962) and Sunil Dutt in Post Box 999.

She took retirement from acting after getting married to an NRI film distributor. According to reports, she shifted to the UK along with her husband and had a daughter, Meenaz. She moved to Mumbai after her daughter committed suicide.

Apart from being a great actress, Shakila was also known for her friendship with Waheeda Rehman, Nanda, and Jabeen Jalili. They used to hang out at Chinese restaurant Nanking.

Check out these 7 iconic songs of the vintage diva.

Babuji Dheere Chalna from Aar Paar movie

O Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar from C.I.D

Neend Na Mujhko Aaye from Post Box No. 999

Ae Mere Dil Hai Nadaan from Tower House

Zulfon Ki Ghata Le Kar from Reshmi Rumal