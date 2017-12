Actress Kasturi Shankar, who is known for her outspoken personality, has mocked the losing candidates at the RK Nagar by-election which was held on December 21. She has visibly hailed TTV Dinakaran for his thumping victory as an independent candidate.

The actress took on Vaiko and a few other local leaders. The actress also mocked BJP for getting lesser votes than the NOTA. Over 2,300 people voted for NOTA (none of the above) stating that they were not interested to cast vote for any contestant, while Karu Nagarajan from BJP earned 1,417 votes.

She trolled Congress, MDMK, CPI and others parties, which lacked the courage to contest the poll.

Her series of tweets can be found here:

Congress, CPI, CPM, MDMK, VCK MMK , had they contested, wud have done worse. As it is, they have added max 30 votes to DMK tally. #RKNagarElectionResult — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) December 24, 2017

first time you are writing to me decently without mocking me . What an irony. Anyways, Its just a joke. In India, we see humor as a sin. Learn to take a joke. Countries like USa there. are daily shows roasting their leaders and celebrities .... — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) December 24, 2017

chill bro, I deserve to have laugh and play as much as others.... I poke fun at everyone and anyone, why not? And When people troll me, I have the balls to take it with a smile! — kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) December 24, 2017

The most-awaited RK Nagar-by polls election came to an end with the thumping victory of TTV Dinakaran, who contested the election as an independent candidate. He defeated his nearest rival E Madhusudhanan from the AIADMK from the margin of 40,707 votes.

The RK Nagar constituency was represented by late J Jayalalithaa, who passed away in December last year. The poll was supposed to be held in April, but it was cancelled due to rampant voter bribing and corruption.

The by-poll had generated a lot of curiosity as it was the first election to be held after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The death after Jayalalithaa

The AIADMK was divided into multiple factions post her death. Sasikala, the close aide of Jayalalithaa, attempted to take the complete control of the party by removing O Paneerselvam, who was made a stand-in Chief Minister after her demise.

But she could not be successful in her mission as he rebelled against her. To add to her worries, she was sentenced to four years in prison in the decade-old disproportionate asset case. She replaced E Palaniswami as the Chief Minister before she left to the jail.

After fighting to control the reins of the party for several months, the two warring factions led by O Paneerselvam and E Palaniswami decided to work together, while expelling Sasikala's nephew Dinakaran from the party.