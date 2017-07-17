Several Bollywood actresses have till date been a victim of wardrobe malfunction at some point of the time, and Ileana D'Cruz is no exception. However, the Mubarakan actress knows how to deal with her oops moments in the best way.

Ileana shared a couple of incidents when she had suffered wardrobe malfunctions in public, and revealed how she tackled the situation, without anyone getting to know about it.

The gorgeous diva revealed that she had faced multiple oops moments, and twice her dress had gotten torn from the back.

"I have not experienced one but many embarrassing moments. I remember, once while getting onto the stage to receive an award for Barfi along with the entire team, my dress split open right at the back. I simply moved on as if nothing had happened and managed it. I moved ahead, received the award, and went back to my seat. And so, this moment remained with me alone," The Asian Age quoted Ileana as saying.

"Another thwarting moment was during a book launch. Again, as I was moving towards the stage, my dress tore right near my butt. Thankfully for me, no one seemed to have noticed and I continued to be normal, lest someone senses it. I feel these are moments which everybody faces. But, nothing can be done. Instead of making it evident, just be normal," she added.

Ileana is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Mubarakan that also features Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it is a romantic comedy and is slated to be released on July 28.