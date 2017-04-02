Actress Gauthami Nair has reportedly entered the wedlock with her longtime boyfriend and Malayalam director Sreenath Rajendran in a private marriage ceremony held in Kottayam on Sunday.

Gauthami Nair and Sreenath Rajendran's wedding was reportedly held at a temple in Kottayam on Sunday. It was said to be a private affair, which was attended by few close friends and family members of the couple. The actress has confirmed the news about her marriage to Onmanorama, but she declined to divulge the details about it.

The rumours about Gauthami Nair's love affair and secret boyfriend had been doing rounds for quite some time. The actress was tight-lipped about her relationship and she opened up on her wedding only in the last week of March. However, she had not revealed her would-be's name and marriage plans.

The actress had promised to reveal the details of her wedding on her official Facebook page in the first week of April. ''It's true that I'm getting married, but I am not disclosing any details as of now. I will make an official announcement in the next five days," Onmanorama quoted Gauthami Nair as saying.

Gauthami Nair would continue to work in the film industry post her marriage with Sreenath Rajendran. ''I think my life will be pretty much the same after wedding. I have my studies going on. In between, if some good roles come by, I will go ahead with it, obviously. I can't be completely out of the industry, that's not possible," the actress had added.

Gauthami Nair made her acting debut with Dulquer Salmaan's 2013 movie, Second Show. But she hogged the limelight with Fahadh Faasil's 2012 film, Diamond Necklace. Later, she went on to star in three other movies. She was last seen in Campus Diary, which was released in theatres in October 2016.

The actress says that she has not signed any new project after Campus Diary. ''After the movie Campus Diary, I didn't have time to look for any other projects. Have to finish my studies and then the whole marriage thing came up. So need to balance everything accordingly," Gauthami Nair said.