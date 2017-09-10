Senior actress BV Radha, who acted in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil movies, died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Bangalore on Sunday. Her body will be handed over to a hospital, to fulfil her last wish.

BV Radha had been diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. She had almost recovered from the clutches of the disease after treatment. The 70-year-old actress was rushed to a private hospital in Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore on Saturday after her condition deteriorated.

BV Radha reportedly suffered heart attack and breathed her last, while she was undergoing treatment in the hospital. Her body would be kept at her residence in Horamavu, Bangalore, for the public to pay last respects.

Her husband, director KSL Swamy, who passed away on 20 October 2015, had donated his body to MS Ramaiah Medical College. BV Radha has followed his footsteps in death too, by donating her body to the same hospital.