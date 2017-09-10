Malayalam actor Sreenivasan's house got vandalised by some unknown people after he had made some comments in support of actor Dileep, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the abduction and molestation case of a popular South Indian actress.

It appears that constant support from Sreenivasan for Dileep might have irked the attackers.

Parts of Sreenivasan's house at Kuthuparambu in Kerala were found smeared with black oil after he backed Dileep. The veteran Malayalam actor had said Dileep cannot commit the lind of crim he is accused of, and that he would be proven innocent in time.

The incident happened on September 10. Sreenivasan does not live in the house, which is guarded by a watchman. It was this watchman who found the gate, front courtyard and the front walls of the house smeared with black oil.

However, Sreenivasan is unmoved by the incident, and gave a funny reaction to it. "I only wish that the people who did this had smeared black oil all over the house then it would have saved me from the painting the home. I have instructed my people there not to clean it up, and told them that if they suspect anyone to ask them to smear black oil on all the walls," he said.

Sreenivasan had recently said Dileep was not a "fool" to be a part of the crime he is accused of. However, this is definitely not the first time the 61-year-old actor backed up Dileep. He had claimed in late July that Dileep was innocent, and also took sly digs at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

"I feel that Dileep is a man who has common sense. The AMMA has no relevance beyond giving kaineettam (customary offering of money) for 75 members who are in financial trouble. It seems AMMA intervenes only when remuneration-related cases of actors are involved," he had said.

So, is this constant support for Dileep that Sreenivasan has been expressing irked a particular section?

Meanwhile, many popular personalities have been making visits to Dileep in jail. Since the beginning of September, more than 15 celebrities have visited the actor in the prison.

Actor and MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, Jayaram, Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Sudheer, director Ranjith, script writer Benny P Nayarambalam, producers Antony Perumbavoor, MM Hamsa, Arun Ghosh and Bijoy Chandran were also spotted at the sub-jail.