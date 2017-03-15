Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar on Wednesday offered to resign from the post of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president after the party faced a crushing defeat in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

"I could not live up to the expectation. I was given responsibility but I could not fulfil it, I accept it," Babbar told ANI on Wednesday.

The Congress, which had formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, could not win the votes of the public and thus failed to form the government in the state. Both parties together could manage to win only 54 seats, while the BJP stormed to victory with 312 seats in the 403-seat UP Assembly.

Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president. — ANI (@ANI_news) March 15, 2017

