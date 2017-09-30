Tom Alter
Tom AlterTwitter/Pradeep Indulkar

Veteran actor Tom Alter passed away late night on Friday, after battling cancer for long. Celebrities were quick to hit social media with their condolences and it soon flooded the online platforms. Unfortunately, no big star from the tinsel town turned up for the funeral of the actor at Worli, Mumbai on Saturday. 

Tom, who was suffering from stage-four skin cancer, died at the age of 67. He was a versatile actor, who essayed prominent roles in many big Bollywood movies and TV shows. Tom's death certainly is a big loss to the industry.

The last rites of the journalist-turned-actor were performed at Worli in Mumbai on Saturday morning in the presence of family members and some close friends. Surprisingly, besides a few people from the industry, no A-lister Bollywood star was present at the funeral.

According to our sources, actor Raja Murad and filmmaker Shyam Benegal were the only persons from the film fraternity to attend Tom's funeral. It is surprising that no big stars, not even the senior actors who worked with him, dropped in at Worli on Saturday morning.

Nonetheless, Twitter is flooded with condolences on the actor's demise. Several celebs like Rishi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pulkit Samrat and Swara Bhaskar along with several others of the glitterati expressed their grief on social media.

Some other renowned personalities from other walks of life also took to Twitter to express condolences, but any of them, did not turn up for the funeral, according to reports.

Check some of the tweets from popular personalities:

Before becoming an actor, Tom was a sports journalist and was the first person to interview Sachin Tendulkar.

Some of the popular films in which Tom had featured include Karma, Bheja Fry, Kranti, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aashiqui, Parinda, Junoon among many others. Winner of Padma Shri Award, Tom is survived by his wife Carol, son Jamie and daughter Afshaan.