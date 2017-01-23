A tragic incident took place when an actor, who is said to be in his 20s, was shot dead during the shooting of a music video. The actor suffered chest wounds from firearms while shooting for the video at the Brooklyn Standard in Brisbane, Australia.

The actor, along with the production crew, was working on a music video in which several firearms were used as props, according to reports. The incident took place at around 3 pm at Eagle Lane in central Brisbane bar.

A criminal investigation is currently underway. Detective inspector Tom Armitt said that one of the actors died of the shot. The members of the music video tried to resuscitate the actor before the ambulance and medical help arrived, Armitt said.

"At this point in time, Queensland police are conducting a criminal investigation," he told ABC. "We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that'll be (the) subject of our investigation."

A statement from the Australian hip-hop act Bliss N Eso management reads, "We are able to confirm the death of a person occurred today at the filming of a Bliss n Eso music clip. "The band were not on site at the time. The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time."