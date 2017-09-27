Actor Dr Rajasekhar's mother Aandalu Varadharajan, 82, breathed her last at a hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning.

Aandalu Pillai, wife of police officer DC Varadharajan, was suffering from age-related ailments. She was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

The 82-year-old is survived by three sons including actor Rajasekhar and two daughters. Rajashekhar is her second son. Aandalu was admitted to the Apollo Hospital recently, where she breathed her last on Wednesday.

The body was kept at the Apollo Hospital till 5 pm on Wednesday. Rajasekhar's friends and well-wishers from the film industry paid their last respects to the deceased.

Her last rites will be performed in Chennai on Thursday morning.