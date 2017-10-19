Ranganathan Madhavan, who is better known as just Madhavan in India's cinema industry, is also an avid biker. And the 47-year-old actor has gifted himself a spanking new cruiser bike for this Diwali -- a super stylish Indian Roadmaster!

The Vikram Vedha actor posted a picture of his prized possession on social media platforms with the description, "My Diwali started with this BANG. My Big Boy is here Yipeeeeee I am so excited ... Happy Diwali to you all... Proudly Indian."

Roadmaster is the flagship luxury touring bike of US-based bikemaker, Indian Motorcycle. The Indian subsidiary had launched Roadmaster in 2015 for a base price of Rs 37 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Roadmaster is powered by a 1,811cc Thunderstroke 111 engine that produces 138.9Nm of torque. The motorcycle comes with an array of touring credentials, such as a windshield that can be adjusted at the press of a button, heated seats and grips (ideal for early morning rides in the winter) and adjustable floorboards which offer sufficient leg room.

Roadmaster also boasts of Indian Motorcycle's Pathfinder LED lights, a remote locked 64.4-litre storage trunk at the rear, keyless ignition and tan leather seats as standard.

Away from his obvious talent of acting, Madhavan is also known for his passion for bikes. He had previously commented riding a bike is a liberating experience. "A bike is something that makes a man feel more like a man, which is why I got the best motorcycle I could possibly afford," Madhavan was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The Tanu Weds Manu and 3 Idiots star also own a BMW K1600 GTL bike which costs Rs 24 lakh. The K1600 GTL is also a touring bike, while another beast in his collection is the Diavel cruiser motorcycle from Italian premium bike maker Ducati.

Picture source: instagram.com/ actormaddy