Bollywood celebrities and their flashy rides are a never ending story. New on the list is the Mubarakan actor Arjun Kapoor. The 32-year-old Bollywood heartthrob seems to have bought a swanky Maserati Levante SUV.

Arjun has been spotted in a shiny blue Levante SUV and grabbed everyone's attention at a recent promotional event of his latest movie. He celebrated his 32nd birthday on June 26, 2017. So, we assume that on his special day, he gifted himself this new car.

Baba bought a new Car ????#whowantsaride #maserati ?? Lakh lakh #mubarakan ? A post shared by Team Arjun kapoor (@teamarjun) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Interestingly, Maserati India is yet to launch the SUV officially in the domestic market. The SUV is slated to debut at the festive season while the actor seems to be in no mood to wait till then. With a finishing in the shade of Blu Passione Mica, the Levante of Arjun reportedly costs Rs 1.63 crore in Mumbai. An imported model of the Levante in the same colour was recently spotted in Bengaluru. We are not sure whether these two cars are the same.

The Italian luxury carmaker unveiled Levante, the first-ever SUV by the brand, at Geneva Motor Show 2016. The highlights of the Levante are signature triple air vents on the front wings, the trapezoidal C-pillar with the "Saetta" logo and the large and frameless door windows. The SUV features a coupe-kind rakish windscreen in the rear, which also sports quad exhaust pipes. In India, the model is offered in 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel developing 271bhp and 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo petrol engine belting out 344bhp.

In April this year, another Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput bought a blue-coloured Maserati Quattroporte sports car. The 31-year-old actor posted a picture of him with the prized possession on social media sites with the description "I've been playing with the miniature model of this car since I was a kid. It was about time to own the beast. Who's up for a drive?".