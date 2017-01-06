Farhan Azmi, the son of SP leader Abu Azmi lashed out at Bollywood actors Esha Gupta and Farhan Akhtar for criticising his father over his remarks on Bangalore mass molestation.

Abu Azmi, the chief of Mumbai unit of Samajwadi Party, recently spoke about Bangalore mass molestation and he blamed girls' attire for the incident. "If there's petrol near fire, it will burn. If there is sugar, ants will come. A lot of people will be angry with me for saying this, but that's alright because this is the truth," he had said.

His obnoxious remark had angered many across and he was slammed on social media for his comments. Several Bollywood celebs had also criticised him and Esha Gupta was one among them. The actress had tweeted: "The only woman to blame here, she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi."

However, Esha Gupta's comment did not sit well with Abu Azmi's son Farhan, who took to his Twitter handle to blast the actress. He tweeted: "Esha, woman who gave birth to @abuasimazmi is my grandma,who is no longer amongst us to defend herself.She was far more dignified than U."

Farhan did not stop there. In a series of Hindi posts, he wrote that we demean the women who sell their bodies to earn her livelihood. On other hand, we honour the ones who expose their skin to earn crores (in film). In the name of art, women have been called 'tandoori murgi' and 'Zandu balm', it's over such songs the 'well-wishers of society' sit and enjoy their drink. What happens then?

Esha Gupta ‏responded to his comment and wrote: "I don't think it's about religion, our religion doesn't tell us what to wear and what not to. Small minded humans decide." Later, the actress added: "If only he understood the English language well enough, he would understand what I wrote. but the apple doesn't fall far from the tree I see."

तन बेचकर दो रोटी जो कमाए उसे हम वेशया नाम देकर ज़लील करते हैं,दूसरी ओर तन की नुमाइश कर करोड़ों कमाने वालों को सम्मानित @eshagupta2811 क्यूँ? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

महिलाओं को आर्ट की आड़ में कभी तंदूरी मुरग़ी तो कभी झंडू बाम कहा जाता, उसी गीत पर सोसायटी के शुभचिंतक विदेशी शराब की चुस्कियाँ लेते हैं..तब? — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

बाप नन्ही बेटी की इज़्ज़त लूट रहा है,पड़ौसी बहन की,पुलिस नाकाम बैठी है, कोर्ट गवाह ढूँढ रहे हैं..और मीडिया टी.आर.पी. ढोंगी हैं हम सब, मानलो! — Farhan Azmi (@abufarhanazmi) January 4, 2017

Meanwhile Farhaan also blasted Bollywood filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who had tweeted: "Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt. #oxy(deprived)morons." Azmi's son wrote: "Shame that you @FarOutAkhtar are the @UN_Women goodwill ambassador yet U found no words to demand action against a single rapist #hypocrite."