Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has released the much-awaited trailer of Abhiyum Anuvum, starring Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai, and announced the date of the film's release.

Gautham Menon released the trailer of Abhiyum Anuvum on his Twitter handle and wrote: "Presenting the trailer of Abhiyum Anuvum. Featuring Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai. What makes a marriage of a happily married legally wed couple illegal? Can the society decide this? Find out on 9th March in theatres."

Gautham Menon released the first teaser of Abhiyum Anuvum on Twitter on February 18. The director also wrote, "Long time since there's been a good love story. This will be the one. Here's a teaser of "Abhiyum Anuvum" starring Tovino Thomas & Pia Bajpai. And thought provoking too. || Releasing 9th March ||

The 30-second-long teaser of Abhiyum Anuvum offered a glimpse at the romantic scenes of Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai. The first look went on to receive very good response. Encouraged by it, the director decided to show more about their chemistry and released other teaser featuring their liplock.

Two days after the first teaser hit the net, Gautham Menon released its teaser on Twitter on February 20. He also wrote, "A provocative love story - here's the second teaser of Abhiyum Anuvum - with @ttovino and @PiaBajpai . Releasing 9th March . @YoodleeFilms #AbhiyumAnuvum. Something intense brewing here?"

Abhiyum Anuvum is a bilingual romantic drama film, which is made in Malayalam Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum. BR Vijayalakshmi has directed the movie, which is produced by Saregama. Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai are playing the lead roles and Suhasini, Rohini and Prabhu essay important roles in the movie, which has Dharan Kumar's music and Akilan's cinematography.