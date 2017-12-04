Television actress Aashka Goradia tied the knot with Brent Goble on Sunday, December 3, in the actress's hometown Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Bride Aashka looked gorgeous in a pretty pink ensemble lehenga while Brent looked dapper in a sherwani. Some inside pictures from the grand ceremony have surfaced online and going by the pictures, it can be said that Aashka's wedding was straight out of a Bollywood film as it was colourful, vibrant and of course star-studded one.

Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble wedding: Actress looks gorgeous in her mehendi ceremony [PHOTOS]

Before the traditional Indian wedding, Aashka and Brent had a Christian wedding on December 1. Brent too seems to be enjoying the Indian wedding as he looked adorable while applying vermillion on Aashka's forehead and taking pheras.

Talking about Brent's love for Indian culture and cuisines, Aashka had earlier told the Times of India: "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati!"

Aashka's close friend and Naagin 2 co-star Mouni Roy attended all the pre-wedding ceremonies and had a blast with others. However, the gorgeous actress was not spotted at the wedding. Adaa Khan and other celebrities were, however, present to make the day even more special for the newly-wed couple.