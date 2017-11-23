Even as television actress Aashka Goradia is gearing up for her wedding, her close friends from the industry threw a bachelorette party on Wednesday, November 22.

Mouni Roy, Juhi Parmar, Mahhi Vij and Abigail Pandey were among the girl gang who threw a lavish star-studded party and ensured the bride-to-be's D-day was extra special by showering her with cake and gifts.

Going by the pictures shared on Instagram, it seems the squad had a great time dancing and partying together.

Aashka and Brent Globe will get married in traditional ceremony on December 3 in the actress' hometown of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Naagin 2 actress recently revealed her wedding outfit - a gorgeous lehenga, which has a combination of green and pink.

Talking about Brent's love for Indian culture and cuisines, Aashka had earlier told the Times of India: "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as the first Indian wedding he attended was that of my cousin's in Ahmedabad and ever since he has been keen on us commemorating this special day of our lives in Gujarat. And yes he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine as he loves his aam ras, theplas, and khaman dhokla. American Ban Gaya Gujarati!"

The grand affair will kick start with a Christian wedding on December 1, followed by a traditional mehendi and sangeet ceremony the next day and end with the big fat Indian wedding on December 3.

Aashka met Brent at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove. The much-in-love couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and had wowed the audience with their brilliant performances.