Former New England Patriots' Tight End Aaron Hernandez has reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday April 19 at a Massachusetts prison, while serving a life sentence. The National Football League (NFL) player was 27.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts, in the wee hours of the morning.

Full statement:

On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital. Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified. - Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Timeline of Hernandez's sentences

: The former NFL man was charged for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. April 14, 2017: Hernandez was acquited for the double homicide, but he continued serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in North Attleboro in June 2013.

This is a developing story...