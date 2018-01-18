In a major announcement ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) general secretary and party in-charge for Karnataka Pankaj Gupta on Thursday declared that his outfit would be contesting in the polls.

Taking a direct dig at the Opposition and the ruling parties in Karnataka, a press release by AAP alleged that the ruling Congress, the BJP, and the Janata Dal-United (JD-S) create tensions between communities over caste and religion to garner votes.

The release read: "Their medieval behaviour has disgusted and alarmed the people."

Gupta also claimed his party would provide better governance in the state.

Meanwhile, there is no official statement as to how many constituencies the party will be contesting in. The AAP is yet to decide the candidates as well, he pointed out.

Subsequently, Shivakumar Chengalraya — AAP co-convener for Karnataka — was contacted by IBTimes India to confirm the number, but he wasn't available.

Gupta, incidentally, said: "There is no rift in the party's Central and state units about contesting from all constituencies. We only have varied opinions but decisions will be taken after a thorough evaluation."

However, AAP state convenor Prithvi Reddy, who will apparently be contesting in the upcoming elections, seemed confident as he observed: "The support we have been receiving from the people is great. Ours is a policy-driven party and not a personality-driven party."

The Karnataka Assembly polls are likely to be held in April-May. Recent reports said that according to a poll conducted, the BJP appears to be bagging 73-76 seats, the Congress 77-81, while the JD-S will have 64 out of the 224 that are in the House.

It would be interesting to see how the AAP convinces the masses in Karnataka who have been under Congress or BJP governance for quite a long time now.