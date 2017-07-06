Aamir Khan's Dangal is now the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. After the film hit the screens in China in May, it has surpassed the collection of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2 aka Baahubali: The Conclusion.

With Dangal setting the box office on fire in China, Aamir Khan will walk away with huge earnings due to the profit-sharing agreement with the makers of the movie. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist will get Rs 257 crore for being a part of the blockbuster, the Telegraph reported.

The big difference has been made by the China market, since the movie minted Rs 1,291 crore in the country. Dangal was released in over 9,000 screens in China on May 5 and it made Rs 86 crore on the first day itself.

The film had grossed Rs 538.03 crore with a net income of Rs 387.38 crore in India, which is far less than the amount the Aamir Khan-starrer made in China.

Dangal collected Rs 82.71 crore in North America, Rs 52.59 crore in UAE, Rs 21.45 crore in the UK, Rs 13.48 crore in Australia, Rs 3.16 crore in New Zealand, Rs 94 lakh in Malaysia and Rs 6.63 crore from other countries.

The total gross collection of the film stands at Rs 1,864 crore.

However, Dangal's record may be broken by Baahubali 2 if it is received well in China. The total worldwide collection of the film now stands at Rs 1,725 crore.