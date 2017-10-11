The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Secret Superstar have unveiled a new song titled Sexy Baliye featuring superstar Aamir Khan as the hilarious, outrageous and obnoxious Shakti Kumar.

With weird hair, blingy clothes and international dancers, Aamir shocks every bit in this song sung by Mika Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi.

We are wondering why the makers deleted the video Mika Singh posted on Twitter.

Aamir Khan, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release Secret Superstar, starring Dangal girl Zaira Wasim, is all set to attend the India v/s Australia T20 on October 13.

We all know Aamir Khan is a big cricket fan and loves to watch the sport. In spite of his hectic schedule, the star tries to watch all the matches.

In his recent shoot with Virat Kohli for a Diwali special TV show, Aamir received an Indian cricket team jersey from the cricketer.

Will he be wearing the same t-shirt this time around?

Aamir Khan will attend the aforementioned T20 match along with Zaira, who is playing the lead role in Aamir Khan Production's next production Secret Superstar.

Aamir who is playing a quirky music-composer in Secret Superstar, will promote his film in the much-awaited match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.