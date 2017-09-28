If there is any bankable and reliable star in Bollywood, you just can't think of a name other than that of Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. His last film Dangal was a blockbuster hit earning more than Rs 1,800 crore worldwide. And while his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Secret Superstar, Aamir recently opened about his desire to make his dream project Mahabharata.

"My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I'm afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life," Aamir Khan was quoted as saying by Filmfare on the sidelines of Secret Superstar promotions.

"My favourite character is Karna, but I don't know if I'll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people," he added.

Earlier there were reports that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli met Aamir Khan to discuss about making Mahabharata. The ace director confirmed that he met the Dangal actor only once and spoke about his dream of making Maharabharata but the movie is definitely on the cards at

this moment.

"I am not making Mahabharata. I just said that my dream is to make Mahabharata but it is a long time to get to that," Rajamouli recently told IANS adding that he hadn't started anything and begin working on his next project after his break.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently juggling between the promotions of his upcoming film Secret Superstar and shooting of Thugs Of Hindostan where he will be seen sharing space with Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, for the first time in the history of Indian cinema.