Aamir Khan has always been active as far as promotions of his movies are concerned but the actor will reportedly not be available for the promotions of his next film Secret Superstar.

It has been reported that Aamir will not participate in the promotional activities of Secret Superstar as he does not want his look for Thugs of Hindostan to be out in the public. While Secret Superstar is slated to be released this Diwali, Aamir will be busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan during that period.

"The film is set to release in Diwali this year. Though the story revolves around Zaira Wasim's character, Aamir's role too is an important one. So the marketing team had planned some publicity around the actor. However, he may not be able to devote time for publicity as he will be shooting for Thugs of Hindostan at same time. So the team will have to change their plan," Catch News quoted a source as saying.

The report further said as Aamir always hides his look for his movies during the shooting schedule, he is less likely to change the norm for Secret Superstar. The teaser of Secret Superstar was released months back. The movie is about a teenage girl who dreams to become a singer against her father's wishes.

Thugs of Hindostan will be based on the pre-independence era. Apart from Aamir, the movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is likely to hit the screens on Diwali 2018.