Director Midhun Manuel Thomas' Malayalam movie Aadu 2 starring Jayasurya, Dharmajan, Saiju Kurup, Vineeth Mohan, Bhagath, Vijay and Swathi received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Aadu 2 is a comedy flick which is a sequel to flop flick Aadu. Midhun Manuel Thomas has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Babu has produced the film under the banner Friday Film House. The movie got U certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours 40 minutes.

Performances: Jayasurya, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Saiju Kurup, Vineeth Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vijay Babu, and Swathi Reddy have done justice to their roles and their performances are the highlights of Aadu 2, say the viewers.

Technical: Aadu 2 has good production values and Vishnu Narayanan's beautiful visuals, Shaan Rahman's brilliant background score and songs and choreography of chase scenes are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Here we bring to you some of the viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter:

Snehasallapam @snehasallapam

#Aadu2 interval Overall good first half After a slow first 20 mins, film picked up towards interval with some nice comedy numbers & mass scenes ✌ Mass waiting for 2nd Half #Aadu2 Review: Overall a watchable comedy entertainer with lot of mass & comedy scenes ✌ @Actor_Jayasurya as #ShajiPapan steals the show ✌ Bar scene & climax fight A good 1st half followed by an above avg 2nd half ✌ Another Superhit for #Jayasurya 3/5

Malayalam Review @MalayalamReview

Average First Half Some Comedies Gud #Aadu2 #Aadu2 The clean family entertainer!! Good first half and athrilling second half !! Climax is ok! Huge rush allover! Seems like it is not an #AADU , it is a black horse Jayasurya 3/5 #Aadu2

Forum Reelz @Forum_Reelz

#Aadu2 Interval : Fun Filled First Half With Lots To Laugh , Leave Your Brain & Enjoy This Fun Ride With Shaji Paappan & Team #Aadu2: A Watchable Fun Filled Entertainer Which Makes U Laugh & Leave The Theatre With A Smiling Face Another Winner For @Actor_Jayasurya & This Time #Aadu Will Score Big In Boxoffice Rating : 3/5

Martin N Joseph @mnj993

Movie Time - #Aadu2 at Aashirvad Cineplexx Thodupuzha !! Yet another Fun Ride with Shaji Pappan & Gang !! #MerryXmas #Aadu2 - Terrific first half with hugely fun filled and wonderful moments to laugh to its maximum. Entertainment throughout. Looks like Shaji Pappan and team will score big in this Xmas season.

Watch Aadu 2 movie official trailer here:

HARI ‏ @HS_offl

#Aadu2 Watchable Fun Ride even though the story is weak. Few Comedies worked out well. Shaan Rahman scores again with his background Music. 2 Minutes silence for those who asked "Will Torrent Fans watch the Movie in theatre.? ". Theatre Response

PJ Arun Ngl @PJ__Tweets

#Aadu2 show finished... Great great for aadu fans .. Shaji paapanum pillaarum kidukki .. dude also pwoli.. a laugh riot .. festival mood ...

Malayalam box office @malyalammovieBO

#Aadu2 AbvAvg 1st Half No story just fun Well packed entertainment #Shajipappan shining Dharmajan & Bgm

Vyshnav gs @vyshnav_gs

#Aadu2 First half over.More than our expectations ....#shaajipaappan polichadukii.

Malayalam Review @MalayalamReview

#Aadu2 Watchable Entertainer Less Story More Comedy Comedies Works out Really Well & far Better than Part 1 Shaji Pappan Rocked Once Again @shaanrahman 2.75/5 BO Hit+ This one Will Defenitely Satisfy Aadu1 Fans & Pappan Fans

Tom Babu @Tom_Babu

#Aadu2 works well without reaching the heights of first one. Plenty of laughs but bit too long in some places. Have to watch it again as I didn't catch some of the dialogues due to the hysteria generated by hardcore Shaji Pappan fans... 3.25/5

Vyshnav gs @vyshnav_gs

#Aadu2 - Just more than our expectations.Non stop fun entertainer.Dont miss it.

Danyprasad @iDanyprasad

#Aadu2 : A Watchable Fun Filled Entertainer Which Makes U Laugh & Leave The Theater With A Smiling Face, Pappan came again, saw again & just conquered hearts again...

Tejas K Ail @ail_tejas

#Aadu2 1st Half Adhyam kurachu lag undayirunnengilum Shaji pappan intro vannadodukoodi karyangal kiduvee ayi maaari Orothorude entry varunnu.... bgm kelkunnuuu.... agappade oru vijrambicha avastha Second half Was Sprb kidillan comedies Last fight was awsm My Rating 3.75

Ashiq Rahman @itzme_ashi

#Aadu2 Excellent Response. Blockbuster for sure..!! Critically #Vimanam the BEST

