Director Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam movie Aadhi, which marks the acting debut of superstar Mohanlal's son Pranav, has received positive reviews and decent ratings from viewers.

Aadhi is a thriller drama written by director Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame. Antony Perumbavoor has produced this much-talked-about movie under his banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The film has been given a U certificate and has a runtime of 2 hours 38 minutes.

Aadhi movie story: The movie revolves around an aspiring musician named Aadhithya Mohan aka Aadhi (Pranav Mohanlal), who travels to another state in a bid to make it big in the music industry. But an unexpected event lands him in a problem. He is trapped and unable to return to his family. How he runs for his life forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Pranav Mohanlal has proved his mettle in his first attempt and done justice to his role. His performance is the highlight of the movie Aadhi. Siddique, Lena, Sharafudheen, Meghanathan, Jagapati Babu, Siju Wilson, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Tony Luke, Krishna Shankar, Sijoy Varghese, Krittika Pradeep have also done well and are assets to the film, say the audiences.

Technical: Aadhi has decent production values. Anil Johnson's music and Satheesh Kurup's camera work are the attractions on the technical front, say filmgoers.

Aadhi Malayalam movie review live updates: We bring you some filmgoers' verdict on the movie shared on Twitter and Facebook. Continue read the audiences' responses to the film.

#Aadhi - After a slow start picks up well and entering into a thriller mood. Contradictory to the trailer scenes #Pranav performs brilliantly and totally outstanding in the parkour scenes. Movie offers a massive cameo too. Expecting more thrilling scenes in 2nd half. #Aadhi - #PranavMohanlal can't get a better debut than this. Outstanding thriller with massive and explosive moments. Second half and climax will be a special treat. Another blockbuster from the master Jeethu Joseph. #MustWatch

First Half: Average ! Second Half : Above Average ! Climax will give you goosebumps !! Top Notch Stunts @impranavlal Great Debut as a lead actor !! Like Father Like Son ! My Rating 3.5/5 #Aadhi is MUST WATCH !! Another Epic on the way !! HOUSEFULL SHOWS RUNNING !

#Aadhi Good first half. Interval time now. Loved your performance till now. @Mohanlal sir, impressive debut. @impranavlal Awesome movie #Aadhi Nice script. Your contribution is highly valuable to an impressive script by Jeethu Joseph sir.

#Aadhi First Half: Good first half & Exellant Second half The movie starts in slow pace & thriller mode is on from first 30 mins. Heavy response for running, chasing & building to building jumps Scnd hlf Gd actions &exellant climax Pranav is here to stay ✌sprhit

#Aadhi : Yes.!! Royal Entry for #Pranav to Mollywood An excellent movie from #JeethuJoseph ✌ Jeethu delivered excellent climax. Pranav outperformed in action sequence Marana mass response after climax ✌@Mohanlal @dhanushkraja @KeralaBO2016

Awesome, #Aadhi #PranavMohanlal the man.. Super Thriller from Jeethu Joseph, Terrific Original Action. Sure BLOCKBUSTER My Rating 3.75/5

#Aadhi - In one word - B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R #Aadhi - One of a kind Family Thriller surrounded with Action Mood.

#Aadhi Decent Watchable Thriller Avg First Half & Gud Second Half and Climax Liked Pranav Mohanlal's Performance Ok Script & Gud Direction Bgm,Song Okeyish Another Major Positive Well Executed Action Sequence BO Verdict Hit+ 3/5

Pranav mohanlal mark his name in mollywood with a great comeback ..Well made thriller with super action sequences ..#Aadhi #PranavMohanlal

#Aadhi prince @impranavlal makes royal entry ..complete entertainer ..

#Aadhi review - @impranavlal gets a good welcome. Festive mood in theatres. Absolute hardwork by him. Amazing stunts performed by him. A great republic day treat for fans. A sure shot enjoyable one. Verdict- 3.75/5

Wow ! What a film to kick-start the career !! Welcome Pranav !!! #Aadhi is awesome !!! Don't miss him !! In theatres !!! ❤❤❤ #PranavMohanlal #Aadhi

#Aadhi First Half: Good first half The movie starts in slow pace & thriller mode is on from first 30 mins. Heavy response for running, chasing & building to building jumps Heavy response for Lalettan's cameo role ✌ Pranav is here to stay Waiting for 2nd Half ✌

#Aadhi decent 1st Half Slow start and then the shifts into a thriller #PranavMohanlal is living up to the expectation #Mohanlal cameo. #Aadhi superb 2nd half #PranavMohanlal nails it, especially in Parquor scenes -ve 2nd half lags a lot #JeethuJoseph is finally back The climax is the main highlight 3.25/5

#Aadhi .... A decent thriller with magnificent parkour stunts from Pranav Mohanlal.... Welcome to Mollywood !! ☺️☺️☺️☺️

#Aadhi : Interesting plot set by #JeethuJoseph with a guy chasing his dream & ends up in a terrible trap. #PranavMohanlal shines his debut alongside #Siddhique & #Lena playing their part. #Pranav 's parkour skills are outstanding.Unexpected climax�� Verdict: HIT Rating: 3.5/5

#Aadhi #PranavMohanlal rocked in his debut as actor, lyricist & singer, especially the parkour scenes which were outstanding. Special credits to The pulsating BG score. Great perfomances from all esp siddique lena anusree meganadhan #jeethujoseph returns to form after #drishyam

#Aadhi A well made action thriller Good first hf followd by an above average second hf with an excellent climax! @impranavlal makes a rocking debut! He is here to stay for sure! Parkour scenes are well choreographed!On downside there are som lags in 2nd hf Rating:3.5/5 SH #aadhi its the climax that lifts the film to a different level altogether. Also dont miss the making of parkour action scenes at the end

#Aadhi Interval: Not bad level as of now. #Pranav's parkour scene is SUPERB! Verdict depends on second half.

#Aadhi good first half @impranavlal fantastic in parkour scenes ! A huge surprise in first half !

#Aadhi : Interval : A Decent First Half With A Good Performance From #PranavMohanlal ✌️ Movie Starts Slowly And Turns Into A Different Mood Towards Interval Thunderous Response For @Mohanlal Cameo Waiting For Second Half ✌️ #Aadhi Gd one Superb stunts scenes ..frst of its kind in Mwd Pranav gd in action scenes ! Still more to improve !!

#Aadhi Decent First Half.. Good performance by Pranav especially in Parkour scenes #Aadhi is a decently watchable thriller with a stunning debut from Pranav who is the take away from the movie #Aadhi A decent 1st haf followed by an avg 2nd haf.But the climax is a big positive where Jeethu saves his best towards then. #Aadhi Jeethu as a director once again does the job, but one expected a better writing from a great artist who has written Masterpieces like Memories, Drishyam etc

