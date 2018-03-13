CRPF
9 CRPF personnel killed in the Maoist attack in Sukma. [Representational Image]IANS

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed Tuesday afternoon after Naxals blew up a Mine-Protected Vehicle (MPV) in the Sukma district of northern Indian state of Chhattisgarh's.

  • 10 CRPF personnel have also been injured in the powerful IED blast that took place at 12:30 pm
  • The personnel's MPV was blown up when they were conducting an area-domination operation in a forest in the Kistaram area of Bastar division
  • The injured personnel have been airlifted to Raipur. The condition of four of the injured personnel is said to be critical
  • The casualties are expected to rise, reported Indian Express
  • Earlier, a team of 208 CoBRA personnel had been attacked Tuesday morning by Naxals in the same area. However, the militants were defeated
  • Home Minister Rajnath Singh has directed the CRPF DG to leave for Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to condole the death of the soldiers
Sukma
In picture: CRPF jawans injured in the Sukma encounter in Chhattisgarh being airlifted to Raipur for treatment in April 2017.Twitter/Aditya Raj Kaul