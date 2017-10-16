Good news for all the Varun Dhawan fans. This young actor is all set to get immortalised at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong.

Varun while talking to a leading website said, "It was quite surprising to me when they approached for it. I remember, as a kid in my holidays, visiting Madame Tussauds and clicking pictures with Mahatma Gandhi's statue. So, this is a huge deal for me to be the youngest actor from India to get his own statue."

Varun met up the team for measurements in New Delhi, where he is shooting for October. Over 200 measurements were reportedly taken of the actor so as to make the wax figure perfect to the T.

Varun Dhawan had made his acting debut with 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year and since then, his success rate is 100 percent with all the movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and the recent Judwaa 2 entering Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore clubs.

Recently, Varun Dhawan was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, a campaign by the government on urban sanitation.

Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong said, "Varun Dhawan is one of the most requested figures and we are delighted to be partnering with this Bollywood great actor. Hong Kong is a multicultural metropolis which makes us a unique brand. Visitors can meet both Hollywood, Asian and also Bollywood stars here at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong."

#MADAMETUSSAUDS coming soon. This is probably one of the coolest things that I have done. Getting my own statue is something I didn't expect this early on in life. Thank you Madame Tussaud's for making me the youngest Indian to make it to your elite list. #dontstopbelieiving A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:15pm PDT

"The worldwide popularity of Bollywood films makes people in Hong Kong increasingly embrace Bollywood culture. As the first youngest Indian Bollywood actor to be waxed, we are confident that Varun's figure will bring visitors an all-new experience."

Huge honour can't wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you https://t.co/b0OrfTuFMb — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 16, 2017

Varun Dhawan will be the fourth Indian figure to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan, currently on display.

Varun will unveil his figure in Hong Kong early next year.